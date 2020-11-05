The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 41,373.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 983 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 983 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 27 healthcare workers. There were 11 fatalities," Klitschko said on Telegram on November 5.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 41,373."

According to the city mayor, 539 women aged 18 to 89 and 362 men aged 18 to 91 are among those infected.

Read alsoSenior health official elaborates on public transportation if Kyiv becomes red zoneForty-one girls (from one month to 17 years old) and 41 boys (from one to 17 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 99 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 348 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 13,769 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Solomyansky district (154), Desniansky district (144), and Darnytsky district (127).

The death toll in the city stands at 827.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 2.

Author: UNIAN