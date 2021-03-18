The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 149,923.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,092 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,092 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 30 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 18.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 149,923."

According to the city mayor, 606 women aged 18 to 94 and 432 men aged 18 to 91 are among those infected.

Read alsoMayor Klitschko urges Cabinet to step up quarantine curbs in KyivThe new cases include 34 girls and 20 boys aged seven months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 148 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 666 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 100,546 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (226), Desniansky district (189), and Holosiyivsky district (97).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,991.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine confirmed 15,053 new active COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 18, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,504,076.

Reporting by UNIAN