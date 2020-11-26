The death toll in the city stands at 1,227.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,399 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,399 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 65 healthcare workers. There were 31 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on November 26.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 64,019."

According to the city mayor, 809 women aged 19 to 98 and 502 men aged 18 to 90 are among those infected.

Read alsoDaily COVID-19 cases break 15,000 mark on Nov 26Forty-five girls (from nine months to 17 years old) and 43 boys (from one month to 17 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 107 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 505 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 21,942 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (250), Sviatoshynsky district (202), and Solomyansky district (179).

