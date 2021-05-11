The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 199,175.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 98 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 98 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 12 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on May 11.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 199,175."

According to the city mayor, 51 women aged 19 to 91 and 45 men aged 19 to 83 are among those infected.

Read alsoUkraine updates COVID-19 quarantine zoning on May 10The new cases include one girl aged five years and one boy aged three years.

Klitschko said 20 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 143 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 51 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 128,208 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Sviatoshynsky district (25), Shevchenkivsky district (16), and Solomyansky district (15).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,838.

Ukraine said 2,208 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 11, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,124,535.

Translation: Olena Kotova