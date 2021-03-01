The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 138,020.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 156 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 156 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were five fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 1.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 138,020."

According to the city mayor, 79 women aged 20 to 85 and 69 men aged 18 to 90 are among those infected.

The new cases include four girls aged nine to 17 years and four boys aged four to 15 years.

Klitschko said 54 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 16 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 93,850 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (42), Sviatoshynsky district (30), and Dniprovsky district (28).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,662.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 4,285 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 1, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,352,134.

Reporting by UNIAN