Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 458 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 458 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 32 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 5.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 167,668."

According to the city mayor, 277 women aged 18 to 99 and 157 men aged 18 to 92 are among those infected.

Read alsoLockdown in Kyiv may continue after April 16, official saysThe new cases include 11 girls aged two to 16 years and 13 boys aged 26 days to 17 years.

Klitschko said 61 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 409 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that seven people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 107,559 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (151), Darnytsky district (88), and Desniansky district (72).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,617.

Ukraine said 10,179 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 5, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,755,888.

Translation: Olena Kotova