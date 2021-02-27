The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 137,656.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 580 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 580 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were eight fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on February 27.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 137,656."

According to the city mayor, 312 women aged 18 to 91 and 236 men aged 18 to 92 are among those infected.

Read alsoPassenger transportation to be banned in COVID-19 red zones in UkraineThe new cases include 15 girls aged two to 17 years and 17 boys aged five to 17 years.

Klitschko said 111 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 369 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 93,771 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (138), Dniprovsky district (117), and Sviatoshynsky district (74).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,643.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 8,172 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 27, 2021, which exceeded 8,000 for the third day in a row.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,342,016.

Reporting by UNIAN