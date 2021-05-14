The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 201,209.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 681 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 681 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 22 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on May 14.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 201,209."

According to the city mayor, 402 women aged 18 to 92 and 260 men aged 18 to 85 are among those infected.

The new cases include eight girls aged two to 17 years and 11 boys aged one to 17 years.

Klitschko said 88 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 144 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 848 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 130,961 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (128), Shevchenkivsky district (115), and Solomyansky district (110).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,905.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 7,562 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 14, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,143,448.

Translation: Olena Kotova