The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 140,006.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 868 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 868 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 21 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 4.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 140,006."

According to the city mayor, 464 women aged 18 to 89 and 359 men aged 18 to 90 are among those infected.

Read alsoStepanov: Several COVID-19 strains circulating in Ukraine, no dangerous variants detectedThe new cases include 26 girls aged one three to 17 years and 19 boys aged three to 16 years.

Klitschko said 108 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 310 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 95,695 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (183), Obolonsky district (130), and Desniansky district (116).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,718.

Ukraine said 10,057 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 4, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,374,762.

Reporting by UNIAN