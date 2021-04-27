The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 192,620.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 869 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 869 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 31 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 27.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 192,620."

According to the city mayor, 482 women aged 19 to 95 and 356 men aged 18 to 91 are among those infected.

Read alsoHealth minister explains when Kyiv could be out of "red" quarantine zoneThe new cases include 16 girls aged 22 days to 15 years and 15 boys aged one to 17 years.

Klitschko said 140 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 153 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 829 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 120,873 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (168), Dniprovsky district (115), and Solomyansky district (108).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,497.

Ukraine said 7,915 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 27, 2021, while the number of recoveries was twice that of the new cases.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,038,248.

Translation: Olena Kotova