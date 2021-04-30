The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 195,498.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 868 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 868 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 24 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 30.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 195,498."

According to the city mayor, 492 women aged 20 to 92 and 355 men aged 18 to 89 are among those infected.

Klitschko said 92 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 197 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,146 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 123,977 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (192), Shevchenkivsky district (144), and Solomyansky district (126).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,591.

Ukraine said 10,072 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 30, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,069,537.

Translation: Olena Kotova