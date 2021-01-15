The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 121,082.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 896 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 896 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including 39 healthcare workers. There were 20 fatalities," Klitschko said during an online briefing on January 15.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 121,082."

According to the city mayor, 510 women aged 18 to 86 and 363 men aged 18 to 87 are among those infected.

The new cases include seven girls and 15 boys aged one to 17 years.

Klitschko said 78 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 822 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 46,349 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (164), Desniansky district (134), and Darnytsky district (132).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,161.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 8,199 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,146,963.

Author: UNIAN