The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 152,203.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,070 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,070 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 19 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 20.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 152,203."

According to the city mayor, 608 women aged 18 to 92 and 400 men aged 19 to 90 are among those infected.

Read alsoKyiv hits red zone as Ukraine reviews quarantine zoning as of March 19The new cases include 41 girls aged three days to 17 years and 21 boys aged two to 17 years.

Klitschko said 126 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 541 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 101,345 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (191), Darnytsky district (177), and Obolonsky district (143).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,034.

Ukraine said 15,292 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 20, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew 1,535,218.

Reporting by UNIAN