Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,070 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,070 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 40 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 28.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 193,690."

According to the city mayor, 633 women aged 18 to 91 and 406 men aged 18 to 85 are among those infected.

Read alsoHealth minister explains when Kyiv could be out of "red" quarantine zoneThe new cases include 17 girls aged 11 months to 17 years and 14 boys aged two to 17 years.

Klitschko said 144 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 157 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,174 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 122,047 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (201), Shevchenkivsky district (143), and Solomyansky district (139).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,537.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 9,590 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 28, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,047,838.

Translation: Olena Kotova