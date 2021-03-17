The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 148,831.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,121 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,121 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 25 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 17.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 148,831."

According to the city mayor, 632 women aged 18 to 97 and 406 men aged 18 to 91 are among those infected.

The new cases include 47 girls aged four months to 17 years and 36 boys aged two months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 107 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 291 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 99,880 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (175), Darnytsky district (169), and Dniprovsky district (160).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,961.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 11,833 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 17, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,489,023.

Reporting by UNIAN