Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,150 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,150 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 44 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 1.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 163,441."

According to the city mayor, 578 women aged 18 to 92 and 486 men aged 18 to 87 are among those infected.

The new cases include 49 girls aged one month to 17 years and 37 boys aged four months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 160 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 571 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 612 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 106,217 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (303), Desniansky district (189), and Holosiyivsky district (112).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,449.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 17,569 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 1, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,691,737.

