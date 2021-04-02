The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 164,605.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,164 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,164 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 46 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 2.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 164,605."

According to the city mayor, 719 women aged 21 to 91 and 384 men aged 18 to 88 are among those infected.

The new cases include 34 girls and 27 boys aged one month to 17 years.

Klitschko said 189 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 546 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 571 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 106,788 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Obolonsky district (180), Darnytsky district (160), and Dniprovsky district (150).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,495.

Ukraine said 19,893 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 2, 2021, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 17,569 cases registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,711,630.

Translation: Olena Kotova