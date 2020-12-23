The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 103,663.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,381 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 23, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,381 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 42 healthcare workers. There were 30 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Wednesday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 103,663."

According to the city mayor, 778 women aged 18 to 90 and 512 men aged 19 to 86 are among those infected.

The new cases include 40 girls aged four months to 17 years and 51 boys aged seven months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 98 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 947 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 34,928 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

Read alsoFrance could help Ukraine get coronavirus vaccine – ZelenskyThe highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (288), Desniansky district (165), and Dniprovsky district (152).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,779.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a drastic increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 23, 2020, against the latest weekend, that is 10,136 against 6,545, registered as of December 21, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 989,642 as of December 23, 2020.

Author: UNIAN