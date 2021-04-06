The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 169,100.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,432 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,432 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 39 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 6.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 169,100."

According to the city mayor, 805 women aged 18 to 94 and 576 men aged 18 to 91 are among those infected.

The new cases include 25 girls aged 15 days to 15 years and 26 boys aged one to 17 years.

Klitschko said 141 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 491 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 697 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 108,256 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (320), Desniansky district (246), and Dniprovsky district (163).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,656.

Ukraine said 13,276 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 6, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,769,164.

Translation: Olena Kotova