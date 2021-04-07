The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 170,517.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,417 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,417 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 45 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 7.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 170,517."

According to the city mayor, 819 women aged 18 to 91 and 528 men aged 18 to 95 are among those infected.

Read alsoCorona-related curfew across Ukraine currently not being considered – ministerThe new cases include 32 girls and 38 boys aged eight months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 183 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 489 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 476 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 108,732 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (318), Desniansky district (228), and Dniprovsky district (159).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,701.

Ukraine said 15,415 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 7, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,784,579.

