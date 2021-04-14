The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 180,066.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,457 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,457 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 47 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 14.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 180,066."

According to the city mayor, 825 women aged 18 to 95 and 562 men aged 18 to 92 are among those infected.

Read alsoVaccination with CoronaVac launched in Ukraine on April 13 – Health ministerThe new cases include 40 girls aged six months to 17 years and 30 boys aged four months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 225 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 311 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 713 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 112,534 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (311), Dniprovsky district (252), as well as Desniansky and Solomyansky districts (138 each).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,021.

Ukraine said 14,553 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 14, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,887,338.

Translation: Olena Kotova