Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,503 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,503 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 42 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 13.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 178,609."

According to the city mayor, 851 women aged 18 to 95 and 591 men aged 18 to 92 are among those infected.

Read alsoKyiv to decide on further COVID-19 lockdown on April 14 – Mayor KlitschkoThe new cases include 29 girls and 32 boys aged six months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 146 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 491 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 605 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 111,821 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (378), Dniprovsky district (250), and Desniansky district (160).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,974.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 11,680 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 13, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,872,785.

Translation: Olena Kotova