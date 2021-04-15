The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 181,691.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,625 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,625 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 51 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 15.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 181,691."

According to the city mayor, 933 women aged 18 to 94 and 633 men aged 18 to 91 are among those infected.

The new cases include 30 girls aged two months to 16 years and 29 boys aged one to 17 years.

Klitschko said 154 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 345 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 706 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 113,240 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (310), Desniansky district (238), and Podilsky district (224).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,072.

Ukraine said 16,427 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,903,765.

