The death toll in the city stands at 1,268.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,739 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of November 28, 2020, the highest daily rise ever reported.

"In the past day, another 1,739 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 79 healthcare workers. There were 15 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Saturday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 67,278."

According to the city mayor, 924 women aged 18 to 94 and 683 men aged 18 to 91 are among those infected.

Read alsoDaily COVID-19 high beats record third day in row with almost 16,300 cases reported Nov 28Sixty girls (from nine months to 17 years old) and 72 boys (from nine months to 17 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 112 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 346 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 22,663 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (349), Sviatoshynsky district (234), and Solomyansky district (207).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,268.

More news reports

Author: UNIAN