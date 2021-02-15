The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 132,160.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 211 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 211 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were seven fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on February 15.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 132,160."

According to the city mayor, 124 women aged 19 to 90 and 76 men aged 19 to 87 are among those infected.

The new cases include six girls aged one to 16 years and five boys aged 15 to 17 years.

Klitschko said 32 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 439 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 87,439 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Solomyansky district (52), Desniansky district (45), and Sviatoshynsky district (44).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,521.

Ukraine said 2,332 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,273,475.

Author: UNIAN