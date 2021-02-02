The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 128,834.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 284 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 284 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were seven fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on February 2.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 128, 834."

According to the city mayor, 160 women aged 18 to 96 and 119 men aged 22 to 83 are among those infected.

Read alsoUkraine to launch online registration for COVID-19 vaccination – health ministryThe new cases include one girl aged 14 years and four boys aged 10 to 17 years.

Klitschko said 36 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,823 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 71,145 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (67), Desniansky district (50), and Solomyansky district (35).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,377.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 2,394 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 2, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,223,879.

Author: UNIAN