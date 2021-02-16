The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 132,468.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 308 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 308 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 11 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on February 16.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 132,468."

According to the city mayor, 175 women and 121 men aged 20 to 85 are among those infected.

Read alsoHealth Ministry assures vaccination against COVID-19 to start by weekend – MPThe new cases include four girls aged eight to 17 years and eight boys aged six to 16 years.

Klitschko said 47 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 938 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 88,377 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (91), Desniansky district (61), and Dniprovsky district (39).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,532.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 3,143 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 16, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,276,618.

Author: UNIAN