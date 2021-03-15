The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 146,711.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 313 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 313 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 20 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 15.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 146,711."

According to the city mayor, 169 women aged 18 to 91 and 127 men aged 18 to 87 are among those infected.

The new cases include six girls aged 10 months to 17 years and 11 boys aged one to 17 years.

Klitschko said 41 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 816 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 99,181 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (93), Desniansky district (67), and Sviatoshynsky district (29).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,917.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,792 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,467,548.

Reporting by UNIAN