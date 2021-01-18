The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 122,997.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 301 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 301 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including eight healthcare workers. There were five fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on January 18.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 122,997."

According to the city mayor, 173 women aged 18 to 99 and 121 men aged 19 to 95 are among those infected.

Klitschko said 25 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 211 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 48,073 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (123), Solomyansky district (54), and Dniprovsky district (40).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,195.

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 18, 2021, that is 3,034 against 5,990 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,163,716.

