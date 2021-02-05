The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 129,827.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 321 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 321 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 10 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on February 5.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 129,827."

According to the city mayor, 180 women aged 18 to 85 and 134 men aged 18 to 87 are among those infected.

Read alsoKyiv to constantly stay in orange zone during adaptive quarantine, official saysThe new cases include six girls aged one to 17 years and one boy aged 11 years.

Klitschko said 32 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,841 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 77,813 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (80), Desniansky district (75), and Darnytsky district (56).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,414.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 4,923 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 5, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,237,169.

Author: UNIAN