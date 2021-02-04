The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 129,506.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 342 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 342 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 12 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on February 4.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 129,506."

According to the city mayor, 197 women aged 18 to 93 and 133 men aged 21 to 85 are among those infected.

Read alsoHealth ministry develops software module to track COVID-19 vaccinationThe new cases include seven girls aged two to 16 years and five boys aged seven to 17 years.

Klitschko said 40 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 2,457 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 75,972 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (114), Dniprovsky district (65), and Desniansky district (45).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,404.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 5,082 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 4, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,232,246.

Author: UNIAN