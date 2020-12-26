The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 106,486.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 408 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 26, 2020, against 1,038 cases registered a day earlier.

"In the past day, another 408 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 16 healthcare workers. There were 13 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Saturday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 106,486."

According to the city mayor, 229 women aged 23 to 94 and 146 men aged 19 to 88 are among those infected.

The new cases include 14 girls aged three months to 17 years and 19 boys aged five months to 16 years.

Klitschko said 40 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 161 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 37,130 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (147), Desniansky district (83), and Obolonsky district (45).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,829.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 26, 2020, that is 7,709 against 11,035 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,019,876.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions (676 each), Kyiv region (568), Odesa region (513), and Zaporizhia region (445).

Author: UNIAN