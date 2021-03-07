The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 142,030.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 432 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 432 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 14 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 7.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 142,030."

According to the city mayor, 240 women aged 18 to 88 and 165 men aged 18 to 96 are among those infected.

The new cases include 13 girls aged one to 17 years and 14 boys aged one month to 16 years.

Klitschko said 50 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 41 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 96,328 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (93), Desniansky district (84), and Obolonsky district (69).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,767.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 7,167 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 7, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,401,228.

Reporting by UNIAN