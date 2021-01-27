The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 127,076.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 437 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 437 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including 18 healthcare workers. There were 16 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on January 27.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 127,076."

According to the city mayor, 254 women aged 19 to 93 and 161 men aged 20 to 99 are among those infected.

The new cases include two girls aged one to two years and nine boys aged one month to 15 years.

Read alsoBabyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center opens new art object in KyivKlitschko said 55 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 2,201 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 62,353 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (74), Desniansky district (65), and Sviatoshynsky district (64).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,308.

As many as 3,776 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours as of January 27, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,200,883.

Author: UNIAN