The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 159,769.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 402 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 402 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 25 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 29.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 159,769."

According to the city mayor, 228 women aged 19 to 89 and 154 men aged 18 to 96 are among those infected.

Read alsoKyiv, nine regions included in COVID-19 red zone as of March 27The new cases include 10 girls aged 11 months to 17 years and 10 boys aged three to 17 years.

Klitschko said 45 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 441 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 217 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 105,118 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (181), Darnytsky district (62), and Obolonsky district (55).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,334.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 29, 2021, that is 8,346 against 11,932 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases has grew to 1,652,409.

Reporting by UNIAN