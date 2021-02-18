The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 133,347.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 513 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 513 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 11 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on February 18.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 133,347."

According to the city mayor, 277 women aged 18 to 89 and 220 men aged 18 to 83 are among those infected.

The new cases include 11 girls aged one to 17 years and five boys aged eight to 16 years.

Klitschko said 78 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 713 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 90,140 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (94), Dniprovsky district (93), and Holosiyivsky district (82).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,557.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a drastic increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 18, 2021, that is 6,237 against 4,286 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,287,141.

Author: UNIAN