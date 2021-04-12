The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 177,106.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 537 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 537 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 42 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 12.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 177,106."

According to the city mayor, 304 women aged 20 to 91 and 218 men aged 19 to 86 are among those infected.

Read alsoKyiv city, 11 regions included in COVID-19 red zone as of April 10The new cases include six girls aged two weeks to 16 years and nine boys aged one to 15 years.

Klitschko said 76 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 287 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 148 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 111,216 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (160), Dniprovsky district (67), and Podilsky district (64).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,932.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 7,856 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 12, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 11,861,105.

Translation: Olena Kotova