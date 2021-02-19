The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 133,891.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 544 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 544 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were seven fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on February 19.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 133,891."

According to the city mayor, 299 women aged 18 to 90 and 218 men aged 18 to 83 are among those infected.

Read alsoAdaptive quarantine: Kyiv to move from yellow to orange zone next weekThe new cases include 11 girls aged six to 17 years and 16 boys aged five months to 16 years.

Klitschko said 79 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 897 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 91,037 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (111), Dniprovsky district (82), and Desniansky district (79).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,564.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,531 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 19, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,293,672.

Author: UNIAN