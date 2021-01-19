The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 123,634.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 637 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 637 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including 14 healthcare workers. There were 16 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on January 19.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 123,634."

According to the city mayor, 361 women aged 18 to 94 and 260 men aged 18 to 87 are among those infected.

The new cases include 11 girls aged four months to 16 years and five boys aged three months to 15 years.

Klitschko said 39 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,015 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 49,088 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (135), Dniprovsky district (109), and Desniansky district (77).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,211.

Ukraine said 3,939 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 19, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,167,655.

