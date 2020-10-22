The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 32,500.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 631 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of October 22, 2020, the highest daily rise ever reported.

"In the past day, another 631 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 23 healthcare workers. There were 15 fatalities," Klitschko said on Telegram on October 22.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 32,500."

According to the city mayor, 341 women aged 18 to 85 and 253 men aged 18 to 84 are among those infected.

Read alsoExpert forecasts Kyiv will be last to see end of COVID-19 epidemicTwenty-five girls (from five to 17 years old) and 12 boys (from 11 months to 16 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 46 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 189 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 11,304 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (96), Solomyansky district (95), and Obolonsky district (94).

The total death toll in the city is 642 cases.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

On October 15, Ukraine redrew the map of COVID-19 quarantine zones and new epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, October 19.

Author: UNIAN