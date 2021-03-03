The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 139,138.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 655 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 655 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 25 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 3.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 139,138."

According to the city mayor, 353 women aged 18 to 92 and 252 men aged 20 to 87 are among those infected.

The new cases include 28 girls aged one week to 17 years and 22 boys aged three months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 113 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 789 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 95,385 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (127), Darnytsky district (106), and Dniprovsky district (64).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,697.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a drastic increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 3, 2021, that is 7,235 against 5,336 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,364,705.

Reporting by UNIAN