Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 726 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 726 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 29 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on May 13.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 200,528."

According to the city mayor, 429 women aged 18 to 86 and 265 men aged 18 to 85 are among those infected.

The new cases include 16 girls aged one to 17 years and 16 boys aged two months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 72 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 90 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,041 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 130,113 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (157), Sviatoshynsky district (124), and Solomyansky district (99).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,883.

Ukraine said 6,813 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 13, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,135,886.

Translation: Olena Kotova