The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 36,768.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 741 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of October 30, 2020, the highest daily rise ever reported.

"In the past day, another 741 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 37 healthcare workers. There were 17 fatalities," Klitschko's press service reported on October 30.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 36,768."

According to the city mayor, 420 women aged 19 to 88 and 279 men aged 19 to 83 are among those infected.

Twenty-six girls (from five months to 16 years old) and 16 boys (from one month to 15 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read alsoDaily COVID-19 cases in Ukraine break 8,000 mark on Oct 30Klitschko said 83 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 234 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 12,639 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (150), Darnytsky district (89), as well as Pechersky and Dniprovsky districts (85 each).

The death toll in the city stands at 743.

Read alsoAnother mayor in Ukraine dies of COVID-19Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

On October 23, Ukraine redrew the map of COVID-19 quarantine zones and new epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, October 26.

Author: UNIAN