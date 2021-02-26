The overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 137,076.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 748 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 748 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 15 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on February 26.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 137,076."

According to the city mayor, 415 women and 292 men aged 18 to 93 are among those infected.

The new cases include 22 girls and 19 boys aged six months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 77 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 561 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 93,402 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (140), Desniansky district (125), and Dniprovsky district (90).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,635.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 8,003 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 26, 2021, which exceeded 8,000 for the second day in a row.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,333,844.

Reporting by UNIAN