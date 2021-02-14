The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 131,949.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 82 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 82 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 10 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on February 14.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 131,949."

According to the city mayor, 42 women aged 24 to 83 and 38 men aged 20 to 85 are among those infected.

The new cases include one girl and one boy aged 15 and four years, respectively.

Klitschko said 10 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 282 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 87,000 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (18), Desniansky district (15), as well as Pechersky and Obolonsky district (12 each).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,514.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 3,094 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 14, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,271,143.

