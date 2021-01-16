The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 121,903.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 821 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 821 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including 29 healthcare workers. There were 14 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on January 16.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 121,903."

According to the city mayor, 484 women aged 18 to 99 and 316 men aged 18 to 85 are among those infected.

The new cases include 10 girls aged one to 17 years and 11 boys aged five months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 68 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 935 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 47,284 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (151), Desniansky district (119), and Dniprovsky district (109).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,175.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 7,729 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 16, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,154,692.

Author: UNIAN