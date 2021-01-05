The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 114,369.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 846 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of January 5, 2021.

"In the past day, another 846 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 33 healthcare workers. There were 26 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Tuesday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 114,369."

According to the city mayor, 483 women aged 18 to 89 and 339 men aged 18 to 88 are among those infected.

The new cases include 10 girls aged one to 15 years and 14 boys aged two to 15 years.

Klitschko said 70 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 567 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 40,921 Kyiv residents have already tackled the coronavirus.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (154), Dniprovsky district (125), and Solomyansky district (104).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,003.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 5,334 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 5, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,083,585.

Author: UNIAN