Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 856 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of November 4, 2020, the highest daily rise ever reported.

"In the past day, another 856 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 43 healthcare workers. There were 17 fatalities," Klitschko said during an online briefing on October 4.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 40,390."

According to the city mayor, 456 women aged 19 to 90 and 334 men aged 18 to 83 are among those infected.

Read alsoHealth Ministry not yet considering deployment of mobile morgues amid COVID-19Thirty-four girls (from two months to 17 years old) and 32 boys (from 15 days to 16 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 71 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 268 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 13,421 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (132), Desniansky district (109), and Solomyansky district (98).

The death toll in the city stands at 816.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 2.

