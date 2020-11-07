The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 43,229.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 854 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 854 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 34 healthcare workers. There were 11 fatalities," Klitschko said on Telegram on November 7.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 43,229."

According to the city mayor, 494 women aged 18 to 84 and 323 men aged 18 to 84 are among those infected.

Read alsoOver 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyiv on Nov 6 as new daily highSeventeen girls (from 19 days to 17 years old) and 20 boys (from two days to 17 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 86 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,162 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 16,380 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (142), Darnytsky district (122), and Dniprovsky districts (96).

The death toll in the city stands at 852.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 2.

Author: UNIAN