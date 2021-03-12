The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 144,910.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 896 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 896 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 23 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 12.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 144,910."

According to the city mayor, 505 women aged 18 to 99 and 350 men aged 18 to 89 are among those infected.

The new cases include 22 girls aged two to 17 years and 19 boys aged four to 17 years.

Klitschko said 129 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 428 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 97,648 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (188), Pechersky district (94), and Darnytsky district (91).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,857.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine confirmed 12,946 new active COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 12, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator vs. 13,514 cases recorded as of December 11, 2020, as an all-time high.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,438,468.

Reporting by UNIAN